|
21.11.2022 13:49:00
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
Since the great recession of 2008, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite in just two of the last 13 years -- in 2011 and in 2016. The Nasdaq's outperformance has been so sizable that the index gained a staggering 892% between 2009 and the end of 2021 compared to just 314% for the Dow. But as 2022 comes to a close, the Dow is on track to do something that hasn't happened since the dot-com bubble burst of the year 2000 -- beat the Nasdaq Composite by a margin of at least 20 percentage points.Let's discuss why the Dow is outperforming the Nasdaq by so much, why it matters, what it means for you, and the dangers of letting recency bias affect portfolio allocation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street vor etwas schwächerem Start -- ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend im Minus
Anleger in den USA halten sich zum Wochenstart vorbörslich zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.