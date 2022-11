The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the great recession of 2008, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite in just two of the last 13 years -- in 2011 and in 2016. The Nasdaq's outperformance has been so sizable that the index gained a staggering 892% between 2009 and the end of 2021 compared to just 314% for the Dow . But as 2022 comes to a close, the Dow is on track to do something that hasn't happened since the dot-com bubble burst of the year 2000 -- beat the Nasdaq Composite by a margin of at least 20 percentage points.Let's discuss why the Dow is outperforming the Nasdaq by so much, why it matters, what it means for you, and the dangers of letting recency bias affect portfolio allocation.Continue reading