The Dow Jones Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 1987. History Says This Will Happen Next

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher for 13 consecutive days in July as falling inflation, better-than-expected earnings, and excitement surrounding artificial intelligence invigorated investors. That marks the longest winning streak for the Dow Jones since 1987 and one of only six times the blue chip index closed higher for at least 10 consecutive trading sessions in the last four decades.That momentum hints at further gains in the remaining months of the year. Here's what investors should know.As mentioned, the Dow Jones has traded higher for at least 10 consecutive days on only six occasions in the last four decades, and those events usually coincided with robust returns for the full year. Indeed, as shown in the chart, the Dow Jones returned an average of 16.8% in years when the index strung together winning streaks lasting 10 days or longer.