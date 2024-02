The Dow Jones Just Hit a Record High: Should You Buy Stocks Now?

After a terrible 2022, one that saw the market tank amid rapidly rising interest rates, investors benefited from a bounce-back year in 2023. And the momentum has continued into 2024.Just look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). The widely followed index rose 13.7% in 2023. And it just hit a fresh all-time high on Feb. 2. Investor optimism is certainly on the way up.But if you're someone who missed this rally, should you still buy stocks right now? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel