27.09.2024 10:50:00

The Dow Tops 42,000: 3 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Right Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is having a record year. The widely followed index broke the 40,000 mark in May for the first time. This week, the Dow topped 42,000 -- again setting an all-time high.Should investors check out some of the top components of the Dow Jones index? I think so. Here are three magnificent Dow stocks to buy right now.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is handily beating the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year. Shares of the e-commerce and cloud services giant have soared 27%, compared to an 11% gain for the Dow. I think Amazon still has plenty of room to run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

