The DRIPBaR Partners with Original Shark Kevin Harrington

WRENTHAM, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DRIPBaR , an IV vitamin therapy franchise growing rapidly across America, is thrilled to announce they have partnered with entrepreneur, investor, and original "Shark Tank" shark, Kevin Harrington. Providing cells with the nutritional "fuel" through IV therapy, the franchise is experiencing tremendous annual growth as well as rapidly expanding across the nation. Harrington, a proponent of IV vitamin therapy for over five years, has cut ties with other IV infusion brands, investing fully in The DRIPBaR. With its already proven business model and devoted CEO, Ben Crosbie, Harrington is excited to extend the brands presence throughout the nation and beyond.

"I am ecstatic to be able to announce that The DRIPBaR has partnered with one of the most successful and charismatic entrepreneurs and investors in the US," said Crosbie. "This is a huge step for The DRIPBaR and solidifies that there is a need for what we are doing with IV vitamin therapy around the nation. I am optimistic for the future and excited to see where this partnership takes our brand."

Harrington, an original "shark" on the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, and a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization got his start selling newspapers on the street at the age of nine and launched his first business at fifteen—sealing driveways in the hot summer sun. He soon graduated to selling high-end baby high chairs door-to-door but did not experience breakthrough success until he met an experienced guide. As Harrington soaked up their wisdom, his personal and business growth began to skyrocket, and by his first year in college, he had built his first million-dollar enterprise. Harrington then began selling franchises and working with entrepreneurs to further their success, offering the same wisdom as he had once received. Today, Harrington's business ventures have produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making dozens of millionaires. 22 of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue, and with this new partnership, he is looking to make The DRIPBaR number 23.

"People of all ages are realizing now more than ever the importance of proactive healthcare. The DRIPBaR is allowing their clients and members to be the best version of themselves by treating the mind and body directly," said Harrington. "The DRIPBaR is bringing a modern and accessible approach to help individuals live their best lives paired with the upmost care for their patients. I am excited to be able to partner with a pioneer within the IV therapy industry and bring the brand one step closer in their goal of turning cellular health into a lifestyle."

Each DRIPBaR location offers 20 IV Lifestyle or Health Support drips including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter, and High C. All IV drips are handled by registered nurses under the guidance of a licensed medical director. For those who don't have time for a full IV vitamin infusion but are looking for the benefit, The DRIPBaR can give your body a boost in just five minutes with one of its five IM Quick Shots. IV therapy provides positive nourishment for conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, and chronic illness and even helps slow the signs of aging.

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With 37 locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has over 450 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

