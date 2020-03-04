The Dunes East Hampton Adds Two Key Team Members To Long Island Rehabilitation Team

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dunes East Hampton is proud to announce the addition of two team members to assist "The Dunes" to continue providing premium addiction rehab services to Long Island and the Greater NYC area. These newest members are Wendy Lauber, LCSW-R, a New York State Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and Dr. Cecilia Ford, a Clinical Psychologist holding a BA from Stanford University and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from CUNY.

Wendy Lauber states, regarding the new position at The Dunes East Hampton: "It is an honor for me to work with people and their families affected by addictions. It never gets old to witness people experience the positive transformations of treatment and recovery – physically, emotionally, socially and otherwise." Wendy has used her experience and expertise to help outpatient and inpatient programs provide, develop, and expand services to meet the needs of the people being served, while avoiding a cookie-cutter approach to treatment.

Wendy will be an asset to The Dunes East Hampton due to her experience with evidence-based practices, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT, especially TEAM version), Community Reinforcement Approach and Family Training (known as CRAFT) and related versions, Mindfulness-based practices, Motivational Interviewing, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and trauma-informed practices.

Dr. Cecilia Ford has been utilizing her expertise as the mental health editor and chief correspondent for the last five years as an integral part of the Website titled Women's Voices For Change (WVC). Founded by a group of women doctors, WVC aims to change the image of women's lives aged over 40 by providing medical, psychological, and cultural information that's vital to this demographic." The Women's Voices For Change Website has 150,000 page views monthly.

Dr. Ford states: "After receiving an education in classical psychotherapy and psychoanalysis, I pursued further training in evidence-based methods of treatment and avenues for positive growth. These include cognitive psychology, family systems theory, and self-psychology which emphasizes that problems of the self, including identity, issues of self-worth and self-esteem, and the need for self-soothing through addictions are paramount in the modern world."

The Luxury rehab center is located in East Hampton, NY on Long Island, not far from NYC. The Dunes offers inpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation, in addition to outpatient rehab services. The Dunes specializes in dual diagnosis treatment, substance abuse and addiction intervention using both clinical and holistic treatment services. The luxury rehab estate facility, just a short drive from New York City in beautiful East Hampton, provides the perfect retreat environment to recover from alcohol and drug abuse situations.

The addition of team members Dr. Cecilia Ford and New York State Licensed Clinical Social Worker Wendy Lauber will help The Dunes East Hampton continue to advance the level of addiction treatment care available in New York. The Dunes is a NAATP certified facility promoting hope and recovery to those affected by addiction. Visit their Facebook page and LinkedIn page by clicking the links.

For more information about The Dunes East Hampton's facility or addiction treatment programs, call Marisa Salamone at (877) 818-5539 or visit https://theduneseasthampton.com/.

About The Dunes East Hampton

The Dunes East Hampton is a unique and comprehensive luxury alcohol and drug rehab center located in the beauty and serenity of East Hampton, New York.

Press Contact:

Marisa T Salamone

877-818-5539

marisa@theduneseasthampton.com

Website: https://theduneseasthampton.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dunes-east-hampton-adds-two-key-team-members-to-long-island-rehabilitation-team-301016589.html

SOURCE The Dunes East Hampton