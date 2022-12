The DWP has become Britain’s biggest debt collector. Surely during an energy crisis it should press pause | Gordon Brown

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Deductions to universal credit loans and bills will cause destitution as families struggle to keep up with fuel paymentsPrime Minister Sunak talks about the need for “compassion” from the government this winter. But how far do social security benefits have to fall before our welfare system descends into a form of cruelty?Take a couple with three children whose universal credit payment is, in theory, £46.11 a day. However, when their payment lands they have just £35, because around two-thirds of their benefit has been deducted to pay back the loan they had to take out on joining universal credit to cover the five weeks they were denied benefit. And an extra 5% has been deducted as back payment to their utility company. According to Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) rules, money can be deducted for repayment of advance or emergency loans, and even on behalf of third parties for rent, utilities and service charge payments. Continue reading...