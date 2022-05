The Easy Way to Earn Passive Income With Cardano

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is a smart-contracts platform powered by the ADA digital coin, and it's one of the more compelling projects in the blockchain industry. The developer team has moved very methodically in building the ecosystem, frequently publishing research in academic journals. In fact, the Cardano blockchain is secured by the first peer-reviewed consensus protocol, Ouroboros.The scientific rigor shown by the developer team has captured the attention of investors. There are over 3.4 million wallets registered on the Cardano blockchain, and ADA ranks as the seventh-most-valuable cryptocurrency. Better yet, smart-contract functionality went live last year, meaning developers can now build decentralized software and services on the platform. That could translate into significant price appreciation in the coming years.In the meantime, Cardano bulls can earn passive income with ADA. Here's how.Continue reading