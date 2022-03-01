The Economist Group unveils the latest expression of its business and brand strategy

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economist Group , a global media and information-services company, today announced the latest expression of the company's ongoing business, digital and brand transformation.

The brand strategy unites its four businesses—The Economist, Economist Impact, Economist Intelligence and Economist Education and three key sectors of systemic transformation—sustainability, health and globalisation under a shared mission and Group brand narrative. Today the Group unveiled a new centralised corporate website to mark the organisation's direction for the future. Tied together with a recognisable 'red thread' design theme and showcasing its newest brand, Economist Impact , this approach allows for increased collaboration across the Group's experts to better serve clients and audiences.

"The Economist has long been recognised as a champion of progress. Our brand strategy, which centres our organisation around four businesses with one standard of excellence, positions us for long-term growth and continued success," said Kim Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of The Economist Group. "Our dedicated focus on three areas of systemic transformation has bolstered our connection to our customers and clients, and better aligns us with their needs for rigorous journalism, research, analysis and insights. This approach is already unlocking opportunities and delivering outstanding results."

The Economist Group's core businesses are:

The Economist produces rigorous, independent reporting, explaining today's world and seeking to discern tomorrow's, across online and offline platforms





produces rigorous, independent reporting, explaining today's world and seeking to discern tomorrow's, across online and offline platforms Economist Impact empowers businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change through policy research, events, media and partnerships





empowers businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change through policy research, events, media and partnerships Economist Intelligence combines data, analysis and forecasting to guide informed decisions by businesses and policymakers





combines data, analysis and forecasting to guide informed decisions by businesses and policymakers Economist Education offers online courses for executives and future leaders and gives them access to expert practitioners, content written by The Economist's team of correspondents and editors, and tools to advance their careers in a globalised world

The new website includes information on The Economist Group's mission and values, unique governance structure, and long-standing editorial independence. It also details the Group's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, corporate social responsibility initiatives and goals, and charitable efforts for The Economist Educational Foundation. The latest corporate news and financial results are also available.

About The Economist Group

The Economist Group is a global media and information services company that exists to pursue progress for individuals, organisations and the world. A leader in analysis, intelligence and transformative communication, we combine local insight with global expertise to advise and inform millions. Through four brands--The Economist, Economist Impact, Economist Intelligence and Economist Education--the company provides its users, clients and customers with the tools, knowledge and insights to make sense of today's world and discern tomorrow's. To learn more please visit www.economistgroup.com .

