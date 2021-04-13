The Economist Intelligence Unit launches "EIU Viewpoint"

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a division of The Economist Group, announced the launch of "EIU Viewpoint", a new digital product that combines the EIU's expert political insights, policy analysis and economic outlook with forward-looking forecasts and proprietary data. "EIU Viewpoint" helps businesses, academics, governments and financial institutions stay ahead of the shifting global dynamics to operate more effectively today as well as plan for the future.

"EIU Viewpoint" integrates the EIU's forecasts for the global economy, daily insights, extensive country economic and political analysis, medium-term forecasts for 200 markets, long-term economic projections, industry analysis and data, commodity forecasts, macroeconomic datasets and proprietary ratings and rankings.

Led by EIU's worldwide network of expert analysts, "EIU Viewpoint" gives clients the reliable and trusted information and analyses they need to inform their future business planning, with the same editorial independence and rigour of The Economist, its sister brand.

"EIU Viewpoint" combines in one product offering, a consistent global view of:

Medium- and Long-term country forecasts: The political and economic landscape for ~200 countries

The political and economic landscape for ~200 countries Forecasts for the global economy: Global and regional outlook spanning politics, economics and market-moving topics

Global and regional outlook spanning politics, economics and market-moving topics Daily insights: Daily insights on the developments that impact the future outlook

Daily insights on the developments that impact the future outlook Political and economic analysis: Executive summaries of country forecasts with examinations of key trends in each country

Executive summaries of country forecasts with examinations of key trends in each country Industry analysis and data: The demand and supply outlook for 26 sectors in ~ 70 markets

The demand and supply outlook for 26 sectors in ~ 70 markets Commodity forecasts: The supply, demand and prices of 25 critical goods

The supply, demand and prices of 25 critical goods Macroeconomic indicators database: Economic data series with up to 320 variables per country on forecasts, as well as historic trends

Economic data series with up to 320 variables per country on forecasts, as well as historic trends Proprietary ratings: Measuring the attractiveness of the business environment

Measuring the attractiveness of the business environment Thematic analysis: The cross-cutting issues that our experts expect to shape the global outlook

"EIU Viewpoint takes the EIU's knowledge and curates it for clients, keeping leading organisations informed about the world and what it will look like tomorrow," said Robin Bew, managing director, The Economist Intelligence Unit.

"EIU Viewpoint allows clients to access EIU editorial team's thinking, whether that's about a market, an industry or a global theme. It allows clients to run comparative market analysis so they can understand and apply relative growth opportunities to propel their business forward," said Lyndsey Anderson, global head of research and insight, The Economist Intelligence Unit.

