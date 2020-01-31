The Emerald Partners With Thompson Seattle to Offer Future Homeowners Access to Exclusive Amenities and Curated Programming With Luxury Boutique Hotel

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Emerald, Seattle's highly anticipated luxury condominium building set above the iconic Pike Place Market and the glistening Puget Sound, today unveiled a strategic partnership with leading luxury boutique hotel, Thompson Seattle, to deliver its current and future homeowners a resort-style living experience with the introduction of a new suite of amenities and world-class service. Beginning this month, current and future owners of The Emerald will enjoy curated food and beverage experiences, including discounted meals at Conversation, Thompson Seattle's signature restaurant, and a secret signature cocktail menu at The Nest, the hotel's striking rooftop bar and lounge. For a chance to fully experience Pike Place Market's vibrant neighborhood, Thompson Seattle will invite owners and prospects to enjoy a one-of-a-kind, discounted "Hard Hat Home Away Package" offering incredible views, walkability to fine dining, coveted retailers, and the city's beloved public market. Come summer 2020 in conjunction with The Emerald's grand opening, the exclusive partnership will also offer The Emerald owners a limited number of convenient, subterranean garage parking at the Thompson Seattle, complete with electric vehicle charging stations and 24-hour curbside valet service, seven days a week.

The Emerald's Thompson Seattle partnership news comes off the heels of the tower's newly unveiled penthouse collection made up of 22 masterfully designed two-, three-, and four-bedroom premier residences. Adorned with the highest caliber finishes and unparalleled sweeping views, the collection of luxury properties range from $2 million to nearly $11 million. The building's two top-floor penthouses, Trillion and Marquise, named for their one-of-a-kind floor plans resembling the eponymous gem cuts, are listed for up to $10.9 million making it Seattle's most expensive luxury listing along the city's waterfront.

"Owners at The Emerald look for a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience and what better way to extend their waterfront home than to partner with one of the leading hotels in the Pike-Market Corridor," said Josh Nasvik, Managing Director of Polaris Pacific, the sales and marketing firm for The Emerald. "This partnership is unlike any other in Seattle and will offer owners at The Emerald a new set of keys to enjoy everything this great city has to offer."

Following The Emerald's grand opening summer 2020, Thompson Seattle's "Hard Hat Home Away" package will remain in place as an incredibly convenient solution for homeowners with visiting guests in town longing for additional space. This package will include a water view deluxe suite, a welcome cocktail at The Nest and breakfast at Conversation.

"We are excited to join forces with The Emerald and deliver an unforgettable living experience for locals and those relocating from all around the country," said Thompson Seattle General Manager Amanda Parsons. "The synergies between both brands will help elevate Seattle's developing waterfront and further position the city as one of the nation's celebrated destinations for residents and travelers alike."

Rising 40 stories above downtown Seattle's most desired and soon-to-be-reimagined waterfront, The Emerald is positioned to be Seattle's newest defining address. Developed by Daniels Create World Seattle alongside a world-renowned Seattle-based design team, Julia Nagele of Hewitt Architects and Susan Marinello Interiors, The Emerald is the city's newest striking architectural statement set to offer an elevated level of 262 signature studios, one, two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences and penthouses matched with unrivaled amenity spaces and unobstructed views above coveted Pike Place Market.

Located at Second and Stewart, The Emerald's central location provides easy access to a vibrant mix of fresh markets, top-rated restaurants and bars, world-class museums, galleries and more. In addition to being located within one block of Pike Place Market and two blocks from the waterfront's future redevelopment including the future overlook walk, the Seattle Aquarium Ocean Pavilion and various plazas and parks along the boardwalk, The Emerald sits 30 minutes from SeaTac International Airport and in close proximity to Seattle's growing tech campuses across downtown and South Lake Union.

About The Emerald

The Emerald is a residential modern high-rise condominium tower comprised of 262 signature studio, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences and penthouses set in the heart of downtown Seattle. An iconic addition to the Seattle skyline, The Emerald consists of one forty-story residential tower including two ground-floor retail spaces, set against panoramic views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains, one block from the iconic Pike Place Market, and two blocks from the Seattle Aquarium and soon-to-be reimagined waterfront. Amenities will include a full-floor rooftop amenity space with an indoor and outdoor lounge, outdoor pet run and state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition, The Emerald will be the first building in the Seattle area to introduce Latch keyless technology and an on-demand car-share program with access to Tesla Model X and Model S vehicles through an Envoy Technologies partnership. The Emerald is set to be completed in summer 2020.

About Thompson Seattle

Thompson Seattle is situated in the heart of downtown Seattle just steps away from the city's historic Pike Place Market and features breathtaking views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountain Range. A luxury lifestyle hotel with a refined edge, Thompson Seattle encompasses 150 rooms and suites and 5 residences, a signature restaurant, and The Nest, a spectacular 3,500-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge, and more than 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

