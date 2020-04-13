The Emergency Center Offers Telemedicine On Demand for Urgent and Minor Care Needs, With No Appointment Needed.

SAN ANTONIO, FORT WORTH, and ARLINGTON, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now patients can call or video chat The Emergency Center's freestanding ERs for symptoms such as abdominal pain, back pain, fever, heartburn, cough, sore throat, joint pain, rash, insect bites or stings, flu like symptoms, possible COVID-19 symptoms, and more. One of their Board-Certified ERs physicians will assess the patient's symptoms, then prescribe necessary treatment medications or determine whether the patient may require an immediate clinical visit. In the event the physician recommends further evaluation or immediate treatment, The Emergency Center is open with no wait 24/7/365. The Emergency Center honors all private health insurance for telemedicine and ER visits, and telemedicine visits are available 7 days a week from 8:00AM until 12:00AM. The Emergency Center also offers testing for flu, strep and mono, and COVID-19.

Dr. Keith Butler, CEO of The Emergency Center announces "In this unprecedented and challenging time, The Emergency Center is ready to help our patients. We understand access to quality care is limited due to quarantine and social distancing measures, which is why we are offering visits with our Board-Certified ER Doctors from the comfort of a patient's home."

Telemedicine limits physical contact between patients and physicians and can be a vital tool to combat the spread of infectious diseases and COVID-19. Physicians can provide appropriate advice to patients remotely, which also helps avoid crowded hospital ER waiting rooms and unnecessary trips to the emergency room. By limiting unnecessary emergency room visits, telemedicine allows hospital ERs to have more space and resources for the influx of COVID-19 patients.

Patients never need to make an appointment for telemedicine or facility visits at The Emergency Center. The Emergency Center encourages patients to protect themselves and help contain the spread of COVID-19 by calling 833-TEC-FAST (833-832-3278) for urgent and minor care needs. However, telemedicine should not be used for chest pain, cardiac arrest, stroke, or any other potentially life-threatening emergencies. The Emergency Center physicians and staff are always ready to treat medical emergencies with no wait, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

TEC is a leading patient-centered healthcare physicians group expanding access to the highest quality emergency medical care through its network of freestanding emergency rooms in Texas. More than urgent care centers, The Emergency Center offers a complete suite of emergency services onsite, including X-ray, 64-slice CT scanner, ultrasound, a full-service diagnostic lab, onsite pharmacy, take home MedPacks with up to 72 hours of prescriptions, and free telemedicine follow-up visits. The Emergency Center has no wait 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and honors all private insurance plans. TEC operates facilities in Fort Worth, Arlington and San Antonio and strives to be a vital part of each community it serves. The Emergency Center encourages the population not to hesitate to seek emergency care if they feel their health is in serious jeopardy.

