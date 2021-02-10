The Empowerment of AI Robotics by Mech-Mind Helped Increase Operational Efficiency for Over 110 Logistics Firms in 2020

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By empowering AI robotics, leading Chinese AI industrial robotics startup Mech-Mind Robotics (Mech-Mind) helped increase the operational efficiency for over 110 partners in logistics in the year 2020. Focusing on making industrial robots 'smart' by utilizing advanced technologies such as deep learning and 3D vision, Mech-Mind has been growing rapidly in recent months after successive rounds of private funding valuing the 4-year-old startup around US$ 300 million.

With online retail sales growing ten-fold in ten years in China alone, there is already enormous demand for technological solutions to 'fine task' oriented processes in logistics. In addition, the latest reports from Logistics IQ show an expected compound annual growth rate of 14% worldwide in the market of logistics automation, reaching $ US 30 billion by 2026. In adapting to the sheer volumes of packages that are expected to be moved around the world every day, technology companies like Mech-Mind Robotics are poised to provide crucial and cost-effective solutions that genuinely improve operations for logistics providers.

"Complex picking activities in logistics, such as mixed-carton palletizing and depalletizing, order picking and parcel loading, seem fairly complicated and hard to achieve by robots. But actually, it is no longer like that today. We empower integrators with our AI abilities. With our empowerment, integrators can easily deploy AI solutions to end users. We feel very lucky to be riding the wave of AI," said Tianlan Shao, CEO and Founder of Mech-Mind Robotics.

Mech-Mind offers universal platform products, which include Mech-Eye Industrial 3D Camera, Mech-Vision Graphical Machine Vision Software and Mech-Viz Intelligent Robot Programming Environment. Various typical smart applications in actual logistics scenarios can be realized by non-experts in days. By integrating Mech-Mind's products into real solutions, robots are therefore implanted with 'eyes' and 'brains'. Mech-Mind enables a low threshold for robot operators, making the whole software control process completely code-free. Besides, for experienced engineers, Mech-Mind's software also supports secondary development, creating enough flexibility for engineers.

Recently in China, Mech-Mind Robotics has been working with a multinational logistics firm to increase the efficiency of their logistics sorting system. After using Mech-Mind's technology solution, the already highly optimized process recorded a significant efficiency increase. Adapting robots instead of people allowed for round-the-clock processing of packages and was used to alleviate some of the pressure caused by the rise in demand for shipping coupled with a reduction in staff numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, labor dependence was reduced, warehouse management efficiency was improved, and overall transfer capacity was increased.

Mech-Mind Robotics also has rich experience in other major industries, especially in manufacturing. Applications such as machine tending, high-accuracy locating, gluing and assembly in automotive, steel and machinery can also be easily achieved. Mech-Mind Robotics increases the usability of industrial robots through utilizing cutting-edge technologies of 3D vision and motion planning to allow them to observe their environment and then make refined decisions and adjustments through a process of deep learning. Mech-Mind's products have now been widely used in Japan, the US, South Korea, Germany, and other countries.

For more information, please visit http://en.mech-mind.net/.

About Mech-Mind Robotics

Mech-Mind was founded in 2016, aiming at putting intelligence into industrial robots. Through advanced technologies including deep learning, 3D vision, and motion planning, Mech-Mind offers cost-effective solutions to mixed-carton palletizing and depalletizing, bin picking, order sorting, machine tending and assembly/gluing/locating in logistics and manufacturing.

Mech-Mind's intelligent industrial robot solutions have been deployed in automotive OEM plants, appliance plants, steel plants, food plants, logistics warehouses, banks, and hospitals in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and the US.

