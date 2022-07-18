The End of "Stranger Things" Might Actually Be a Boost for Netflix

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) released the fourth and penultimate season of Stranger Things between May and July, which amassed millions of views. The creators of Stranger Things have not revealed the launch date for season five, but have confirmed it will be the final season. Here's why the show's end might actually be positive for Netflix's growth. Stranger Things launched on Netflix in July 2016, receiving universal acclaim and making overnight stars of its almost entirely unknown cast. Netflix did not reveal subscriber viewership back then, but analysts have surmised the show reached an average of 14.07 million adults in the U.S. in its first 35 days -- making it the third-most-watched season of a Netflix original series at the time. The second season soared further, earning a nod from Guinness World Records for the most in-demand digital original series of 2017. The latest season of Stranger Things has only added to the show's success, becoming the first English-language Netflix series to cross 1 billion viewing hours within 28 days. The show has become a valuable tool for Netflix to retain subscribers.Continue reading