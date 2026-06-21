Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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21.06.2026 22:00:00
The Entire Micron Investment Thesis Comes Down to This One Number
Most investors believe Micron (NASDAQ: MU) must sell memory into more artificial intelligence (AI) servers to keep growing. That sounds reasonable.After all, the artificial intelligence boom has sparked a massive wave of spending on data centers. Technology companies continue to build the infrastructure needed to train and run increasingly powerful AI models.But investors may be focusing on the wrong number. Instead of tracking how many AI chips companies sell, they should focus on how much memory engineers pack into each chip. That distinction may seem small. But it may represent one of the most overlooked trends in the entire AI investment story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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