ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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22.03.2026 17:15:00
The Era of AI Agents Has Arrived. 2 Stocks on Track to Win.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has already brought us chatbots to answer our questions and helped companies streamline processes and make key decisions. That's set to continue, and now, in addition to that, the era of AI agents has arrived.This involves AI software analyzing data, taking action, and making adjustments as needed -- so, as you can imagine, this could be used to help humans out in a variety of ways and throughout industries. The market for AI agents is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 45% through 2030, according to consulting firm BCG. Let's check out two stocks on track to win as the era of AI agents unfolds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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