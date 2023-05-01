|
01.05.2023 11:00:00
The era of cloud optimization is upon us
The big three cloud providers (AWS, Microsoft, Google) all reported earnings last week, and the word on every cloud executive’s lips was optimization. To wit, “Customers continue to evaluate ways to optimize their cloud spending in response to these tough economic conditions.” That was from AWS’ earnings call. From Microsoft, “Customers continued to exercise some caution as optimization … trends … continued.” And Alphabet/Google joined in the chorus of “slower growth of consumption as customers optimized GCP costs reflecting the macro backdrop.”To read this article in full, please click here
