02.11.2022 11:57:48
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $489 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $692 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $494 million or $1.37 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $3.93 billion from $4.39 billion last year.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $489 Mln. vs. $692 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q1): $3.93 Bln vs. $4.39 Bln last year.
