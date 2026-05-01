Estée Lauder Companies Aktie
WKN: 897933 / ISIN: US5184391044
|
01.05.2026 12:13:19
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q3 Income Declines
(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $89 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $3.712 billion from $3.550 billion last year.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.712 Bln vs. $3.550 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.35 To $ 2.45
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!