03.05.2022 13:45:32
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $558 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $456 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $4.24 billion from $3.86 billion last year.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $558 Mln. vs. $456 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q3): $4.24 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $7.05 - $7.15
