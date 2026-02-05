Estée Lauder Companies Aktie

Estée Lauder Companies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 897933 / ISIN: US5184391044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 18:06:54

The Estée Lauder Companies Shares Slide 21% Despite Q2 Profit Results

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) shares plunged 21.75 percent, down $26.03, to $93.58 on Thursday, as investors reacted to the company's second-quarter results despite a return to profitability and higher sales.

The stock was trading at $93.58, compared with a previous close of $119.68 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares opened at $104.75 and moved between an intraday low of $92.45 and a high of $106.22. Trading volume totaled about 7.77 million shares, well above the average volume of roughly 3.48 million shares.

Estée Lauder reported net income attributable to the company of $162 million, or $0.44 per share, compared with a net loss of $590 million, or $1.64 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $48.37 to $121.64, and the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)

mehr Nachrichten