Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
03.05.2022 01:00:43
The EU Accuses Apple of Abusing Its Mobile Payments Power
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The conversation about the future of digital wallets is due to reverberate with the sound of real coins clinking in billions of virtual pockets. Analysts at Juniper Research predict that by 2026 -- that's in less than four years -- $12 trillion in payments will be processed using the technology.On Monday, the European Union made clear that it wants that enormous market to be open and monopoly free. EU regulators threatened to fine Apple to the tune of billions for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive practices by denying rivals access to its mobile Apple Pay system.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|149,30
|-0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.