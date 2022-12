The EU Just Dealt Another Potential Blow to Meta Platforms

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The hits keep coming for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Just as it's getting over the data-sharing restrictions imposed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Tracking Transparency update last autumn, European regulators are curbing how Meta can use its own users' data. The board of regulators says Meta cannot require users to agree to personalized advertisements based on their browsing and usage history within its own apps.While Meta will appeal the ruling, it poses a major threat to one of its biggest competitive advantages.Continue reading