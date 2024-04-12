|
12.04.2024 14:38:00
The euro is trading at its weakest in months, and a parity test with the dollar may not be out of the question
The euro slid to levels not seen since November on Friday, as investors come to grips with the likelihood of the ECB cutting faster than the Fed.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
