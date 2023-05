The European Central Bank has issued permission for Agne Duksiene to become a member of the Management Board of Šiauliu Bankas

The European Central Bank informed Šiauliu Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) that it had issued a permit to Agne Duksiene to hold the position of a member of the Management Board of the Bank.

Agne Duksiene was elected by the Bank's Supervisory Council to the Bank's Management Board on 23 February 2023, and, as noted in the decision, he will only take up his duties as a member of the Management Board with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Agne Duksiene is considered to be a member of the Management Board of the Bank from 8 May 2023.