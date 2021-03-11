The European Union Joins South By Southwest® Digital Experience March 16-20

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union (EU) will join the dynamic digital experience of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Online for its annual EU@SXSW event, highlighting European innovation and culture. From March 16 through 20, the festival will for the first time be virtual and accessible to global audiences with keynotes, conference sessions, world-class networking, and the unexpected discoveries that are always part of SXSW.

"This year's festival comes at a special time for the EU-US relationship," said European Union Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis. "We are witnessing the dawn of a new transatlantic era with a strong focus on how Europe and the United States can collaborate on everything from digital transformation to the greening of our economies. And that collaborative spirit – how we can work closely together and learn from each other – is very much at the heart of our South by Southwest programming."

Notable speakers include European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager; U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar; European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel; European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová; Director-General for Research and Innovation Jean-Eric Paquet; Co-Founder and President, Center for Humane Technology Tristan Harris; and Michelle Patron, Senior Director of Sustainability Policy, Microsoft.

Join the EU for thought-provoking discussions and presentations about connectivity, collaboration, and innovation. Learn how to participate in EU-funded research, take part in a future-focused discussion about what a new social contract for big tech could look like, and discover how privacy and surveillance have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics range from Europe's recently released "Democracy Action Plan" to the latest in tech. The EU will participate in the SXSW Panel Picker official events, which require a SXSW badge for access, as well as five open-to-all conversations. The SXSW Panel Picker events can be viewed by logging in with a SXSW Online badge at sxsw.com and will be available for streaming from March 16-20.

Select discussions will be livestreamed on the official EU@SXSW website ( euintheus.org/SXSW ). EU@SXSW is free to attend. For a full schedule and all registration links, please visit www.euintheus.org/SXSW. The event hashtag is #EUatSXSW. For all media requests regarding EU@SXSW, please contact sxsw@euinaustin.org .

