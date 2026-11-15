The Evidence Is Piling Up: AMD Could Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Amid the Sell-Off

The past few months haven't been pretty for semiconductor stocks, as evidenced by the 12% decline in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index over the past three months. Even Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been caught up in this vortex, experiencing significant volatility amid concerns about the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending, which has been key to the growth of the semiconductor sector.

However, the recent weakness in the semiconductor sector has opened up a great opportunity for investors to buy a top stock at an attractive valuation. AMD is emerging as one of the most important players in the AI chip ecosystem, and I won't be surprised to see it embark on a stunning long-term rally.

Let's see why I think that AMD could be one of the best AI stocks you can buy right now.

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