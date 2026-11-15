AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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15.11.2026 14:25:02
The Evidence Is Piling Up: AMD Could Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Amid the Sell-Off
The past few months haven't been pretty for semiconductor stocks, as evidenced by the 12% decline in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index over the past three months. Even Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been caught up in this vortex, experiencing significant volatility amid concerns about the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending, which has been key to the growth of the semiconductor sector.
However, the recent weakness in the semiconductor sector has opened up a great opportunity for investors to buy a top stock at an attractive valuation. AMD is emerging as one of the most important players in the AI chip ecosystem, and I won't be surprised to see it embark on a stunning long-term rally.
Let's see why I think that AMD could be one of the best AI stocks you can buy right now.
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Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.10.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|487,75
|-7,55%
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