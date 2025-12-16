NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
16.12.2025 16:45:00
The Evidence Is Piling Up: Should You Buy Nvidia Before 2026?
The evidence is piling up that investors should buy Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ahead of 2026. Let's look at three reasons to own the stock heading into the new year.Nvidia's stock has been the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) winner over the past few years because of the incredible growth the company has achieved. Last quarter, its revenue soared 62% to a whopping $57 billion. Even more impressive is that its revenue is up more than threefold over the past two years and nearly tenfold in the past three years. By and large, Nvidia's growth is a direct result of the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout. Approximately 90% of its revenue comes from its data center segment, where its graphics processing units (GPUs) are used to help train large language models (LLMs) and run AI inference. Notably, its data center networking portfolio has been growing even faster than its chips, with revenue surging 162% last quarter to $8.2 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:01
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)