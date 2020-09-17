|
The Evolution of Exercise
-- Lockdown has changed the way the nation works out, with just 6% of those with existing memberships returning to the gym
-- 35% of Brits took up a new sport or activity since lockdown
-- Nearly 1 in 10 Brits were motivated to exercise more in lockdown, as spending more time with their partner made them realise they don't find them as attractive anymore
LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from real food protein bar brand, RXBAR, the pandemic has caused Brits to re-evaluate and shift their usual exercise habits, stemming from changes made during lockdown. The research found that only 6% of Brits, with an existing gym membership, have returned to the gyms since opening back in July, and 11% claim they will only return in the future when the weather gets worse.
The main reason for those who don't wish to return to the gym, but had existing membership pre-lockdown, is the fear of contracting coronavirus (30%), and over a third (33%) are nervous of the hygiene standards maintained by gyms. Additional reasons include not being able to afford gym membership (19%) anymore and finding that the gym is no longer physically convenient (11%).
Changing behaviours
At the beginning of lockdown, many saw this time as opportunity for self-improvement and used the additional time as a chance to exercise. Since March, over a third (35%) of Brits have increased the amount exercise they do each week, citing they want to keep their bodies fit and healthy (45%) as the main reason.
Additionally, Brits have prioritised exercise since the start of the pandemic to improve their mental health (26%), get out of the house more (29%) and lose the weight gained in lockdown (23%). Shockingly, nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Brits admitted that they've increased their exercise because spending more time with their partner made them realise they don't find them as attractive anymore!
Interestingly, from those that said they wouldn't return to the gym, nearly a fifth (18%) put this down to a want to continue exercising outside instead, and 22% realise that they can exercise at home or elsewhere without equipment.
New hobbies
The findings reveal that over a third (35%) of Brits took up a new sport or activity in lockdown, with the need to keep active whilst the gyms were closed - the most popular being walking (14%), cycling (7%), running (7%) and yoga (6%).
And with limited places to go and less opportunities to spend money until lockdown eased on the 4th of July, many Brits invested in sports equipment with the average Brit spending £68 since the start of lockdown. Items include running shoes (5%), a bicycle (4%), a fitness tracker or watch (4%) and even for some, an at home gym (4%).
With the average gym membership costing £40 a month1, it looks like many Brits will have extra money to spend as the research shows that 39% claim that they will continue this new sport and not return to the gym.
Lily Soutter, nutritionist and RXBAR spokesperson, said: "RXBARs are a delicious and nourishing snack, made with just a handful of nutrient-dense ingredients. Having a bar or two stocked in your kitchen cupboard is a convenient way of enjoying a 12g protein boost throughout busy days. These bars are unique in the fact that their protein source comes from egg white which is low in fat, saturated fat and cholesterol whilst also being a source of minerals. Egg white is also considered a 'high-quality' protein, as it contains all, essential amino acids required to stimulate muscle growth and repair, a must when staying active. These bars certainly hit the sweet spot, yet contain no added sugar! They are also high in fibre, a crucial component for digestive health and keeping hunger and bay."
Lily's top tips for maximising your workout:
Top five reasons for not returning to the gym
I am nervous of hygiene levels in gyms more generally
33%
Fear of coronavirus specifically
30%
I realised that I can exercise at home / elsewhere without equipment
22%
I can't afford a gym membership
19%
I intend to continue exercising outside instead
18%
Top ten new sports/ activities taken up since lockdown
Walking
14%
Cycling
7%
Running
7%
Yoga
6%
Weight training
4%
Hiking
4%
Aerobic workouts
4%
Tennis
3%
Badminton
3%
Outdoor/open water swimming
3%
RXBAR is the real food protein bar made with a few simple ingredients. Each bar is simply made up of egg whites for a protein punch, dates to bind, nuts for texture. Every ingredient serves a purpose. Each minimal-ingredient bar packs 12 grams of protein and contains no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. What you see is what you eat.
