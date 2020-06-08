The EVOTEK Culture Continues to Attract Top Talent, Mark Campbell Joins as Chief Innovation Officer

SAN DIEGO, June. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of digital business, announced today that Mark Campbell has joined the company as the Chief Innovation Officer. In this role, Campbell will work within the venture capital community connecting early stage technology with enterprise opportunities.

"Our community is looking for high-value and personal interactions with their technology partners," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on how to evaluate, guide and introduce new technology to the enterprise. His character and drive are perfect for our leadership team"

Prior to joining EVOTEK, Campbell was the Chief Innovation Officer at Trace3, where he served as an executive advisor, conference speaker and host of the 'Founder Formula' podcast. Prior, he had leadership roles at technology powerhouses Directv, HP, BEA Systems, MCI, Ford Aerospace and the US Navy. He is the author of IEEE's 'IT Innovation' column and serves on the Board of Advisors for Capstone IT. Campbell has functioned as an executive advisor and emerging technology evangelist to hundreds of senior leaders. His international relationships, trendspotting capability and hands-on engineering have branded him a valuable asset to the venture capital community, serving as a key-player in hundreds of start-ups.

EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership with innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. As evident by five consecutive years of hypergrowth, employees, customers, partners and community have become the centerpiece of the company's purpose.

The company has been highlighted year-over-year for what has been termed the "EVOTEK Culture." Since inception, EVOTEK has been repeatedly highlighted by the San Diego Business Journal as a "Best Place to Work in San Diego," as well as the same for Inc. Magazine. The EVOTEK Culture is felt far beyond the company as it permeates thoughout the community. EVOTEK recently announced two philanthropic foundations it created. The first is EVOTEK Women in Technology, a scholarship program combined with employee-led mentorship for the duration of a 4-year degree. The second, is the well established Project Gratitude designed to assist the homeless population in San Diego.

"EVOTEK is a wonderful organization poised for growth in a market forced to transform," said Campbell. "Innovation and early stage companies creating the future of IT will be the differentiator for EVOTEK's customers. The focus on community attracted me to a business with a purpose. This is a great time to be joining the team."

With technology offerings from data center to cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and artificial intelligence, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. 2016-2019, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to Work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

