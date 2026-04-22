Aviation Holdings Group Aktie

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22.04.2026 07:05:00

The eVTOL Company No One Is Talking About (Hint: It's Not Joby Aviation or Archer)

If you ask an investor about electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) stocks, they might know about Joby Aviation or Archer Aviation. Both stocks went public during the 2021 boom and were soaring in 2025. But there are other eVTOL stocks out there that few investors are talking about today.One is Beta Technologies (NYSE: BETA). After raising over $1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) last year, the company is poised to enter the eVTOL market with innovative business strategies. But does that mean investors should buy the stock today?Like Archer and Joby, Beta Technologies has been designing its own eVTOL, which is currently undergoing certification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Since these electric air taxis use unconventional launch pads (similar to a helicopter) and runways, they are undergoing a strenuous approval process. Beta Technologies management does not expect approval for its standard eVTOL concept for years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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