Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
27.02.2026 17:24:42
The eVTOL Era is Beginning With Uber and Joby Aviation. Here's Everything Investors Need to Know.
Over the past decade, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft have evolved from fanciful concept designs into commercially viable short-range aircraft. One of the first movers in this nascent market is Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), which produces the S4 eVTOL.The S4 carries a single pilot and four passengers, travels up to 100 miles on a single charge, and reaches a maximum speed of 200 miles per hour. It can travel faster than most of its competitors -- including Archer Aviation's (NYSE: ACHR) Midnight eVTOL -- because it uses tilt-rotor propellers, which alternate between lifting and cruising modes. The Midnight uses separate propellers for lifting and cruising, which increases its overall weight and drag.Image source: Joby Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
