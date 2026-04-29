Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
29.04.2026 12:30:00
The eVTOL Era is Beginning With Uber and Joby Aviation: What Investors Need to Know
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is the front-runner among Western companies to launch commercial electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) operations in Dubai this year, in partnership with its investor, Uber Technologies. Its rival, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), also plans to launch in Abu Dhabi in 2026.Although both events are at risk amid conflict in the region, they still symbolize the beginning of a new era of eVTOL travel. Here's what you need to know about investing in the sector.While Joby and Archer capture most of the attention due to their progress toward Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification and upcoming commercial launches, there are plenty of ways to invest in the sector. For example, the U.K.'s Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) is seeking certification from the U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2028, with FAA certification to follow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!