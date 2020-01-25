The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation announces that Vanessa Belozeroff, Executive Director, Amgen, joins the EWA January 2020 Cohort of Women Leader Awardees

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation today announced that after interviews with multiple candidates, Vanessa Belozeroff, Executive Director, Global Program Management, Biosimilars Division of Amgen, has been selected to join their Cohort of Women Leaders for the January 2020 Awards.

"Vanessa has over twenty five years of strategic global drug development and life cycle management experience in the bio pharmaceutical industry overseeing cross-functional global product development," commented Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "Her breadth of expertise spans multiple modalities across bone, cardiovascular, hematology, inflammation, immunology, nephrology, neuroscience, oncology and respiratory. Vanessa adds significant domain expertise to our EWA group and we are delighted that she has been accepted."

"We congratulate Vanessa on being accepted into the EWA program. Her value to Amgen is worthy of recognition. She leads and directs the development, communication and implementation of effective and efficient global cross functional biosimilar product strategies and tactical plans for Amgen's pipeline and has significant expertise and knowhow. The network of women leaders that EWA comprises will add great value to her role at Amgen," commented Cynthia Patton, Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer, Amgen.

Amgen Inc. is an American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. One of the world's largest independent biotechnology companies, Amgen was established in Thousand Oaks, California in 1980.

Learn more at https://www.amgen.com/

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, upper-career Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of signicance. Learn more at The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation. http://www.ExceptionalWomenAwardees.com

