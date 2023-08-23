The Expendables Fans Get a Badass Transformation with an AI-Selfie Generator from PhotoRoom and Lionsgate

In anticipation of the adrenaline-fueled film, everyone can get in on the action by using generative AI to become part of the iconic Expendables cast.

PARIS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoRoom, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based photo editing app, has joined forces with Lionsgate to launch the official filter for the fourth installment of The Expendables franchise. The AI-powered selfie generator allows fans to recreate themselves in the image of the hardcore mercenaries in anticipation for the film's release on September 22.

The immersive, free tool uses PhotoRoom's leading generative-AI technology to place you in The Expendables universe. Fans simply visit expendables.movie on a phone or computer and upload a selfie. From there, the AI-generator instantly removes the original background and makes you part of the elite team.

PhotoRoom's technology has allowed Lionsgate to create an easy, instant way for fans to recreate their own versions of the movie's explosive posters with the same quality as the promotional posters for the film's cast. The API was implemented in just a few hours and provided instant integration of user photos into the Expend4bles movie poster.

"The Expendables team make the exceptional look easy, and we wanted to provide fans with the same superior experience", said Matthieu Rouif, CEO of PhotoRoom. "Since the franchise was first launched 11 years ago, The Expendables have built a loyal fan base who are eagerly anticipating the next chapter. The filter has heralded a new era of user generated content giving everyone an opportunity to engage with the film creatively while they wait for their favorite action-thriller."

Earlier this year PhotoRoom worked with Warner Bros to create the viral Barbie Selfie Generator and Netflix to promote the latest season of Black Mirror. In addition to these successful campaigns, Lionsgate chose to partner with PhotoRoom for their speed of implementation, ability to handle a large volume of calls and the professional quality of their user-generated output.

"As a leader in creative artificial intelligence, we knew PhotoRoom's technology would deliver an exceptional product for us as we build excitement for the upcoming release," said Sherry Voong, Manager of Digital Marketing at Lionsgate. "There is cult-like quality to our Expendables fanbase and it's important that we engage with them in unexpected ways, making them feel deeply connected to the franchise for years to come. This filter will do that and more!"

Downloaded more than 80 million times globally from mobile app stores, PhotoRoom has become increasingly popular among small businesses, e-commerce vendors and content creators to create high-quality imagery. The photo editing software includes several free tools that are powerful enough to create outstanding images yet simple enough to be used without any training.

About PhotoRoom

PhotoRoom was founded in 2019, and over the past 3 years has carved out a niche in the commerce photography space. PhotoRoom first found success with its best-in-class background remover. It has now expanded its offering to include a batch photo editor, magic retouch tool, and its latest offering, an AI tool that instantly generates backgrounds and shadows. The company is headquartered in Paris and now employs more than 40 employees and growing. The company's mission is to break down the barriers to doing business by making commerce photography easy.

For more information on PhotoRoom, visit www.photoroom.com

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

