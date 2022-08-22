|
22.08.2022 18:06:00
THE FAMILY OF DARRELL TOM FILE LAWSUIT FOR WRONGFUL DEATH AGAINST STANFORD HEALTH CARE AND DR. GUNDEEP DHILLON
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surviving wife and children of Darrell Tom have filed a lawsuit in the Santa Clara County Superior Court against Stanford Health Care and Dr. Gundeep Dhillon. Mr. Tom was a cancer patient who was admitted to Stanford Hospital for a bone marrow transplant. The lawsuit alleges that one of his Stanford physicians, Dr. Gundeep Dhillon, attempted to coerce Mr. Tom's daughter into sexual activity while Mr. Tom was unconscious. After the family reported this ethical violation, Stanford conducted a sham investigation and then retaliated by denying Mr. Tom reentry into the intensive care unit. As a result, Mr. Tom was allowed to die on the general hospital service without any attempt to save his life after he stopped breathing.We allege that Stanford caused the wrongful death its patient by retaliating after a complaint of sexual harassment.Statement from Plaintiffs' Counsel:
"We allege that Stanford caused the wrongful death of Mr. Tom. A trusted physician chose to prioritize his own sexual gratification over the life and wellbeing of his patient. When Stanford was confronted by this wrongdoing, rather than taking remedial action or even conducting a proper investigation, the patient was blacklisted from the intensive care unit which directly resulted in his death."For More Information
For more details about the case or a copy of the complaint, please contact Ryan Abbott (ryan@bnsklaw.com) at Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan, LLP. You can also reach Mr. Abbott at (310) 593-9890.
SOURCE Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP
