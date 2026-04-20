The Famous CFC Makes Vietnam Debut with Chelsea Legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi



EQS Newswire / 20/04/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST



The two-day programme brought over 300 Chelsea supporters and Ascott Star Rewards members together for immersive fan experiences, including the Night with the Blues event at Hanoi's newest integrated events and hospitality destination

A football legend at a legendary venue: The Famous CFC Hanoi concluded on 18 April 2026 with over 350 Chelsea fans and ASR members gathering at the Ho Tay Ballroom at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi for A Night with the Blues. Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink headlined an evening of fan games, chants and a dinner prepared by the hotel's culinary team, making it a night that brought the spirit of Chelsea Football Club alive in the heart of Hanoi. Pictured in image: Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (centre) with Ms Tan Bee Leng (left), Ascott's Chief Commercial Officer, and dinner attendees.

Highlights from The Famous CFC Hanoi

About Ascott Star Rewards (ASR)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties spanning over 230 cities across more than 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.



Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.



As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related revenue by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.





CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2025, CLI had S$125 billion of funds under management. CLI holds stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres and credit.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, commercial management and lodging management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm.



CLI is committed to growing in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of its communities.





News Source: The Ascott Limited