The Fate of This 4.9%-Yielding Dividend Hangs on Executing a $2 Billion Strategy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) has an elite track record of paying dividends. Last year was the data center operator's 17th straight year of increasing its payout. That kept it in a select group of REITs that have given investors a raise every year since going public. But the data center REIT faces several headwinds that put its high-yielding dividend at risk of being cut. Management is working to avoid that scenario by completing a $2 billion capital recycling strategy. Here's a closer look at Digital Realty's issues and its plan to address them and preserve the 4.9%-yielding dividend.Foreign exchange rate fluctuations have been causing some headaches for Digital Realty, and they continued to plague the company in the first quarter. The REIT reported $1.66 per share of core funds from operations (FFO) in the quarter, down from $1.67 per share in the prior year. That decline was due in part to foreign currency shifts. Core FFO would have been $1.69 per share on a constant-currency basis in the quarter. Continue reading