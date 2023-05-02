|
02.05.2023 14:05:00
The Fate of This 4.9%-Yielding Dividend Hangs on Executing a $2 Billion Strategy
Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) has an elite track record of paying dividends. Last year was the data center operator's 17th straight year of increasing its payout. That kept it in a select group of REITs that have given investors a raise every year since going public. But the data center REIT faces several headwinds that put its high-yielding dividend at risk of being cut. Management is working to avoid that scenario by completing a $2 billion capital recycling strategy. Here's a closer look at Digital Realty's issues and its plan to address them and preserve the 4.9%-yielding dividend.Foreign exchange rate fluctuations have been causing some headaches for Digital Realty, and they continued to plague the company in the first quarter. The REIT reported $1.66 per share of core funds from operations (FFO) in the quarter, down from $1.67 per share in the prior year. That decline was due in part to foreign currency shifts. Core FFO would have been $1.69 per share on a constant-currency basis in the quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!