02.06.2022 12:00:00

The FDA May Decide on Novavax's Vaccine Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know

It's the moment investors in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been waiting for. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee will meet next week to discuss the possible authorization of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax originally aimed to file for authorization in the first half of last year, but the company struggled with manufacturing issues, which held up its filing.Meanwhile, Novavax's once market-beating shares sank. They climbed more than 3,400% over the past two years through December. But this year, the stock has declined 61%. Earlier in the Novavax vaccine story, investors expected a potential regulatory authorization in the U.S. to be a big catalyst for the shares. What's likely to happen now? Before the regulatory meeting, here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
