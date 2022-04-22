|
22.04.2022 22:00:00
The FDA Will Soon Give These 3 Healthcare Companies the Green Light
Healthcare is arguably the most regulated industry in the stock market. Before a company is allowed to market a drug to the public, it has to pay for expensive clinical trials that prove a drug is both safe and effective. So getting an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a very big deal. Biotech stocks will sometimes skyrocket on this good news. Three Fool.com contributors believe these three healthcare companies are on the verge of a happy day.Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has a vaccine for COVID-19 with fantastic phase 3 data, and the company is waiting to hear about its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from U.S. regulators. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has two FDA filings in the hopper, and hopes to have both drugs approved this year. And Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) is close to the finish line in submitting data for using tumor-treating fields to stop lung cancer. Here's why these investors are bullish on these three stocks in 2022.Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax is a real battleground stock, and has been a wild ride for investors over the last couple of years. The biotech shocked the market when its stock soared from $4 a share all the way up to $330 a share in a little over a year. The euphoria hit its high right after Novavax reported amazing phase 3 data for its COVID-19 vaccine -- 90% efficacy overall, and 100% effective against moderate and severe disease.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!