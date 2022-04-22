The FDA Will Soon Give These 3 Healthcare Companies the Green Light

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare is arguably the most regulated industry in the stock market. Before a company is allowed to market a drug to the public, it has to pay for expensive clinical trials that prove a drug is both safe and effective. So getting an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a very big deal. Biotech stocks will sometimes skyrocket on this good news. Three Fool.com contributors believe these three healthcare companies are on the verge of a happy day.Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has a vaccine for COVID-19 with fantastic phase 3 data, and the company is waiting to hear about its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from U.S. regulators. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has two FDA filings in the hopper, and hopes to have both drugs approved this year. And Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) is close to the finish line in submitting data for using tumor-treating fields to stop lung cancer. Here's why these investors are bullish on these three stocks in 2022.Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax is a real battleground stock, and has been a wild ride for investors over the last couple of years. The biotech shocked the market when its stock soared from $4 a share all the way up to $330 a share in a little over a year. The euphoria hit its high right after Novavax reported amazing phase 3 data for its COVID-19 vaccine -- 90% efficacy overall, and 100% effective against moderate and severe disease.