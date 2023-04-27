The Fed Expects a Recession: 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For months, multiple recession-forecasting tools have been cautioning of an increased likelihood of a U.S. recession. Now, the nation's central bank concurs.Two weeks ago, the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting contained the dreaded "r" word, recession. The 12-member body that oversees monetary policy decisions expects a "mild recession" to materialize later this year, with a recovery taking shape over the following two years. Even though recessions are a normal part of the economic cycle, they can still put a hurting on Wall Street over the short run. Historically, two-thirds of the stock market's drawdowns occur during, not prior to, a recession.Continue reading