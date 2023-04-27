|
27.04.2023 11:06:00
The Fed Expects a Recession: 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
For months, multiple recession-forecasting tools have been cautioning of an increased likelihood of a U.S. recession. Now, the nation's central bank concurs.Two weeks ago, the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting contained the dreaded "r" word, recession. The 12-member body that oversees monetary policy decisions expects a "mild recession" to materialize later this year, with a recovery taking shape over the following two years. Even though recessions are a normal part of the economic cycle, they can still put a hurting on Wall Street over the short run. Historically, two-thirds of the stock market's drawdowns occur during, not prior to, a recession.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!