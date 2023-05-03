|
03.05.2023 11:18:00
The Fed Expects a Recession: 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
U.S. economic growth decelerated in the first quarter in response to high inflation and rising interest rates. But recent turmoil in the banking industry could amplify those headwinds in the coming months. To that end, Federal Reserve (the Fed) officials expect a mild recession before the end of the year, with a recovery occurring during the subsequent two years.That news may worry some investors, but there is a silver lining: Recessions are a temporary phenomenon. Eventually, the economy will bounce back and the stock market will regain its momentum. In the meantime, recession fears have left these FAANG stocks trading at attractive prices.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, a business that dominates the digital-advertising market. In fact, Google accounted for nearly 29% of U.S. digital ad spend last year, according to data from Insider Intelligence, and it accounted for roughly 30% of global digital ad spend.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!