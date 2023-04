The Fed Expects a Recession: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Unless you were predominantly invested in energy stocks, 2022 was likely a challenging year. The iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite all fell into respective bear markets and produced their worst full-year returns since 2008.Unfortunately, Wall Street's headwinds could continue this year. According to the recently released Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a mild recession is expected for the U.S. economy during the second-half of the year. The FOMC attributes "recent banking-sector developments" for this weaker outlook, with the U.S. economy expected to recover over the subsequent two years. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading