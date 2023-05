The Fed Expects a Recession. Should You Change Your Investing Strategy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For most of the last year, experts have been debating whether we'll face a recession, and if so, how bad it will be.Even the Federal Reserve is leaning more toward expecting a downturn, with officials at the Federal Open Market Committee predicting a "mild recession" by the end of 2023. Volatility within the banking industry has contributed to these recession concerns, as several high-profile bank collapses have rattled consumers and investors alike.If a recession is on the horizon, how should it affect your investing strategy? Or should it affect your strategy at all? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading