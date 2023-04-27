|
27.04.2023 20:00:00
The Fed Forecasts a Recession: 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Rising inflation and general economic woes have weighed on the market for a while -- and now, the Federal Reserve is predicting a "mild" recession on the horizon. While a recession is never great news, it's also no reason to panic. These slowdowns are temporary situations. And history shows us they're followed by strong periods of growth.Meanwhile, what should you do? You can start by following in the footsteps of someone who has invested through many recessions -- and has come out as a winner over time. I'm talking about billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Here are two top Buffett stocks to buy now. They have what it takes to help your portfolio through a recession -- and excel over the long term.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) may not offer the super-charged growth of young up-and-coming companies. But Coca-Cola's brand strength and solid business mean it can manage well during tough times. The world's biggest nonalcoholic beverage company recently reported a 5% increase in first-quarter net revenue and a 12% gain in earnings per share -- even in a difficult economic environment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,50
|1,06%