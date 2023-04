The Fed Forecasts a Recession: 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rising inflation and general economic woes have weighed on the market for a while -- and now , the Federal Reserve is predicting a "mild" recession on the horizon. While a recession is never great news, it's also no reason to panic. These slowdowns are temporary situations. And history shows us they're followed by strong periods of growth.Meanwhile, what should you do? You can start by following in the footsteps of someone who has invested through many recessions -- and has come out as a winner over time. I'm talking about billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Here are two top Buffett stocks to buy now. They have what it takes to help your portfolio through a recession -- and excel over the long term.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) may not offer the super-charged growth of young up-and-coming companies. But Coca-Cola's brand strength and solid business mean it can manage well during tough times. The world's biggest nonalcoholic beverage company recently reported a 5% increase in first-quarter net revenue and a 12% gain in earnings per share -- even in a difficult economic environment.Continue reading