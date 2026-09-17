The Fed Hiked Interest Rates for the First Time in 3 Years to Slow Down Inflation and Deliver Price Stability. Here’s What That Means for Restaurant Stocks.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates yesterday for the first time in three years – and for restaurants, the timing of the 25-basis-point hike is far from ideal.

Restaurants are already under pressure. The National Restaurant Association reported that customer traffic declined in July 2026, marking the 17th month of decline in the last 18 months.

But what if the hike and the general trends seen in restaurants actually strengthen the case for some of them? Is the fast-food meal under $10 becoming more attractive relative to a sit-down dinner priced over $30? Here's how restaurant investors can navigate rising interest rates.

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