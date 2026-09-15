The Fed Is Expected to Raise Interest Rates Wednesday. Should You Buy the S&P 500 Before It Does?

Just one month ago, most economists expected the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting this week. As of Monday, the futures market had priced in a 90% probability of a quarter-point rate hike.

If you're considering buying (or continuing to buy) the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) or other U.S. large-cap equities, the question right now is, should you buy the index before the Fed announces its rate decision or wait to see what happens first?

Personally, I would continue buying. But not because I think stocks will rally on Wednesday afternoon.

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