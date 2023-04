The Fed Is Forecasting a Recession: 3 Surefire, High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past year, the nation's central bank has waged war against historically high inflation. The federal funds target rate, which had been kept at a range of 0% to 0.25% for much of the past decade, has soared to a range of 4.75% to 5%. That's the fastest increase in the fed funds target rate -- and interest rates -- in more than four decades.While the latest inflation-rate data does suggest the Fed's aggressive actions are working, the fastest pace of rate hikes in four decades won't be without consequences. According to the newest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, a "mild recession" is forecast to start later this year, with the U.S. economy spending the next two years recovering.