The Fed May Keep Rates Higher for Longer - Here's What It Could Mean for Your Stocks

Recent data has shown that inflation is still far from the Federal Reserve's 2% target, meaning interest rates could stay higher for longer than investors had expected. In this video, I discuss the latest expectations, how they could affect stocks, and three specific types of stocks that could be big winners once rates finally start to fall.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 23, 2024. The video was published on April 23, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel