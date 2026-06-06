Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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06.06.2026 15:36:00
The Fed Might Raise Rates in 2026. Here Are the Stocks I'd Buy If It Does.
At the beginning of 2026, most experts were expecting at least one or two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Now, there's more than a 50% chance priced into the market that the Fed's next move will be a rate hike. If that happens, here are five stocks that could win.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 3, 2026. The video was published on June 4, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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